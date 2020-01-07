Fox adding ‘The Masked Dancer’ to ‘The Masked Singer’

FILE – In a Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the Carol Burnett award, poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. “The Masked Singer” has been such a hit for Fox that the network is doubling down on hidden entertainers. Fox says it’s joining with Ellen DeGeneres to produce “The Masked Dancer,” a celebrity competition show based on “The Masked Singer” and a segment that DeGeneres originated on her talk show. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — “The Masked Singer” has been such a hit for Fox that the network is doubling down on hidden entertainers.

Fox said Tuesday that it is joining with Ellen DeGeneres to produce “The Masked Dancer,” a celebrity competition show based on “The Masked Singer” and a segment that DeGeneres originated on her talk show. Contestants will perform unique dances while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ with a lot more krumping,” DeGeneres said in a statement, referring to a style of street dancing, “and I cannot wait!”

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx will join “The Masked Singer” as a guest panelist along with regulars Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke and host Nick Cannon for the show’s third season premiere on Feb. 2 after the Super Bowl.

The show will take its regular time slot on Feb. 5.

This season, 18 disguised celebrities will be split into three groups of six, and immediately be whittled down to three singers in each group. The final nine from all three groups will compete for the trophy.

Among the new custom-made costumes for the singers are the Robot, the Frog, the Banana, the Mouse, the monster and the llama.