Taylor Swift kicks off MTV VMAs; Cardi B wins best hip-hop

In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, a statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. 2019 is the year of Missy Elliott: The rap icon will earn the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. Performers include Elliott, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Normani, Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Ozuna and Jonas Brothers. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift went from eye-popping pop star to guitar-strumming singer-songwriter as she opened the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a medley of songs from her new album.

Swift kicked off Monday’s show with a colorful performance of her gay pride anthem “You Need to Calm Down,” which featured a large rainbow behind her and several background dancers. She later grabbed her guitar and sang the ballad “Lover,” the title track from her album released Friday.

Cardi B’s “Money” won best hip-hop — the first televised award of the night.

“I can’t hear myself,” she said as fans chanted her name. “Let me do my speech now.”

She went on to thank Jora Frantzis, who directed her “Money” clip, as well as her glam team.

Swift tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated act at the VMAs, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is hosting the show.

Swift “You Need to Calm Down” and Grande’s “thank u, next” are nominated for the top prize — video of the year — alongside Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” 21 Savage and J. Cole’s “A Lot,” and Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.”

Grande is also up for artist of the year, competing with Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Eilish, whose song “Bad Guy” recently displaced “Old Town Road” from the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The night, and year, also belongs to Missy Elliott: The icon became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year and she will become the first female rapper to earn the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Monday night.

Elliott, who has released colorful, eccentric and groundbreaking music videos throughout her career, will also perform live during the show. Other performers include Lizzo, Normani, Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Big Sean, Ozuna, A$AP Ferg and Jonas Brothers.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar- and Grammy-winning hit “Shallow” is competing in two categories: song of the year and best collaboration. And late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who posthumously won best male hip-hop artist and the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards in June, picked up a nomination for best hip-hop for “Higher,” his song and video with DJ Khaled and John Legend.

During the pre-show, MTV announced that Eilish was named push artist of the year award and BTS and Halsey’s “Boy With Luv” won best K-pop.