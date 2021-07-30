Domino’s rethinking TV ads during wrestling program after ‘gory scene’ featuring pizza cutter

Domino’s said it was assessing its presence on All Elite Wrestling after a gory match involving a pizza cutter was interrupted for an ad break that featured a Domino’s commercial. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) – Domino’s Pizza released a statement after one of their commercials aired directly after a gory pizza-cutter stunt during All Elite Wrestling‘s weekly AEW Dynamite event on the TNT Network.

The incident occurred during a match between Chris Jericho and the self-proclaimed “king of the deathmatch” Nick Gage. At one point in the match, which already saw Gage and Jericho fighting with light tubes, panes of glass as makeshift weapons, Gage used a pizza cutter on Jericho’s forehead, after which the program went directly into a scheduled commercial break.

The first ad that aired was for Domino’s. The commercial also featured footage of a fresh pizza being sliced into with a pizza cutter.

Domino’s later put out a statement saying they had no knowledge of what was going to happen in the match, but indicated that the company may pull advertising from the program in the near future, according to FrontOfficeSports.com.

“Domino’s was not involved, nor had any foreknowledge, of the gory scene on the ‘AEW Dynamite’ main event Wednesday night that showed wrestler Nick Gage apparently slicing Chris Jericho’s head open with a pizza cutter. We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward.” Jenny Fouracre-Petko, Domino’s spokesperson

WarnerMedia, the owner of TNT, is currently working to review the incident with Domino’s, according to an industry source. No other advertisers had reached out to voice concerns as of Friday.

AEW has been trying to rival and keep up with the WWE for years. Some fans, however, agreed with Domino’s and think the “deathmatch” this past Wednesday was just too much, even for a TV-14 rating.