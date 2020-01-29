DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Gaga to perform during Super Bowl week

DJ Khaled poses in the press room with the award for best rap/sung performance for “Higher” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MIAMI (AP) — DJ Khaled will be celebrating his first-ever Grammy win in the city where the former radio host built his career: Miami.

The hitmaker will perform at multiple pre-Super Bowl events this week, which will be jam-packed with other A-list celebrities, including Diddy, Shaquille O’Neal, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Vin Diesel, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Guns N’ Roses and Maroon 5.

“Oh yeah, we’re definitely celebrating (this) week. I remember Super Bowl came here 10 years ago and it was a special time. We want to make this special, too,” Khaled said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I’m excited it’s in Miami.”

Khaled is fresh off winning a Grammy Award for best rap/sung performance for “Higher,” a collaboration with late rapper Nipsey Hussle and R&B star John Legend.

Super Bowl week will mirror the Grammys, which took place Jan. 26, with the number of big music stars performing ahead of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Khaled will perform at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest’s EA Sports Bowl, the VEWTOPIA Music Festival and Rolling Stone’s party.

Others, too, will perform several times throughout the week, including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, the Chainsmokers, DaBaby, Marshmello, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill and Tiesto.

Cardi B will perform at a concert celebrating the trailer for the upcoming film “Fast & Furious 9”; Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and Tyrese will also attend, while Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and Ozuna will hit the stage. The Grammy-winning rapper will also hold a late-night performance at LIV and headline VEWTOPIA.

Lizzo will also double up with performances: She will sing at SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series and then at the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar party, which will also feature Harry Styles and Mark Ronson at Meridian at Island Gardens.

Gaga, who headlined the halftime show in 2017, will perform at the same venue for AT&T TV Super Saturday Night, held a day before Super Bowl 54.

Post Malone will hit the stage for Bootsy On the Water, a Bootsy Bellows pop-up, which will be hosted by Kevin Hart. Swae Lee, who collaborated with Malone on the hit “Sunflower,” will host an event to launch his shoe collection with Giuseppe Zanotti.

Budweiser will launch the Budx Hotel on South Beach with events featuring Dwyane Wade and Halsey; Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye” is part of an event for Stella Artois; and Guy Fieri will host 2020 The Players Tailgate.

Shaq’s Fun House, the NBA legend’s carnival-themed music festival, is coming back to Miami and will feature performances by Diddy, Pitbull, Diplo and Shaq himself, a.k.a. DJ Diesel.

“Big Game Weekend has never seen a lineup like this!,” O’Neal said in a statement. “Bigger venue, bigger state fair sized carnival, bigger line-up.”

O’Neal made his statement before the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday in a helicopter crash that also killed Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

In an Instagram poston Wednesday, O’Neal, who has been distraught since the tragedy, said he was debating whether he should still go to Miami.

“Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family,” he wrote. “But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let’s just do that.”

He added he would donate all his proceeds to “all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.”

This story has been corrected to show that Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash, not a plane crash.