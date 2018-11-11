Dan + Shay and Old Dominion hope Christmas comes early at CMA Awards

They’ve been nominated in years past for a CMA Award, but this year may be the year for both Old Dominion and Dan + Shay.

We caught up with the artists who are hoping to finally take home a win.

Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” took over country radio airwaves in 2018.

“It’s been fun having a single called Tequila. I think my liquor cabinet is like bursting at the seams with all the gifts that we’ve got, it’s been really cool,” Dan Smyers of the duo laughs.

Really cool, but no real surprise that the most-streamed country song released in 2018 is up for single, song and music video of the year at the CMA Awards.

“Being nominated for all of those awards, it’s like one of the coolest things that’s happened in our career, it’s incredible,” proclaimed Smyers.

For their 5th year Dan + Shay is also up for CMA Vocal Duo, and after a record-breaking and career-defining year, this may be “the” year they win.

“I try not to be stressed out about it, but you can’t help but be like, oh man this is, this is crazy to be here but nah, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” stated Shay Mooney.

Old Dominion is also hoping to finally land a CMA Award.

“We are up for a little award, so yeah hopefully Christmas comes early for Old Dominion,” the group laughs.

Third time’s the charm, right? Old Dominion has been up for CMA Vocal Group every year since 2016, but after winning the category at this year’s ACM Awards the pressure is on.

“I think every previous year we thought there is no way, there is no way we are going to win… so now we have to feel nervous, yeah exactly. Now there’s actual pressure,” they explained.

That pressure has the group setting aside the drinks and focusing on a possible win.

“Before when we thought there was no chance of us winning we thought we will just go get some drinks and enjoy the show and now we have to think about what we will say if we win..it is, it’s a lot more heavy to be there but it’s really, really sweet that we are where we are and are being considered for that award, it’s amazing.”

Dan + Shay and Old Dominion are expected to perform Wednesday night on the CMA Awards show as well.

News 2 has you covered for the CMA Awards.