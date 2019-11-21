Daddy Yankee to open reggaeton museum in Puerto Rico

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2019 file photo, Daddy Yankee performs at the Latin American Music Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Puerto Rico reggaeton star is opening a museum Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the U.S. Caribbean territory that will be dedicated to his life and the music that made him famous. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico reggaeton star Daddy Yankee is opening a museum in the U.S. Caribbean territory that will be dedicated to his life and the music that made him famous.

The Daddy Yankee El Jefe Museum opens Friday in Plaza de Las Americas in San Juan and will be free of charge.

The space of 8,000 square feet (743 square meters) will feature the history of reggaeton starting in 1991 as well as the artist’s clothes, awards and memorabilia. The museum will remain open through January.

Daddy Yankee made the announcement Thursday in an Instagram post. He recently set a record at the Coliseo of Puerto Rico with 10 shows scheduled in December.

Among his best-known songs is “Gasolina” and “Despacito,” a collaboration with pop singer Luis Fonsi that became the most watched video ever on YouTube.