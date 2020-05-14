Introducing our Frontline Hero, Dr. Jennifer Estes.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Dr. Estes is a hospitalist at Sacred Heart on the Emerald Coast. She’s pictured here FaceTiming with her son who she was unable to spend his birthday with because she was at work treating patients.

Dr. Estes, thank you for serving your community.

