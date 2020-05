Introducing our Frontline Hero, Cortney Whittington

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Cortney is an LPN who works as a nurse at River Valley Rehab Center and Calhoun Correctional Institution in Blountstown.

Thanks for your hard work Cortney!

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile app and select Frontline Heroes under contests.