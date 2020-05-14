Introducing our Frontline Hero, Team Russ.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

This is Team Russ — Misty and Pete Russ. Misty was originally the Rutherford School nurse before moving into the guidance department. Pete is a retired firefighter who works as an EMT. He volunteers his time at Rutherford as well and even organized Prom Promise.

Rutherford — and our community — are grateful that Team Russ is on the job.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile Ap and select Frontline Hero’s under contests.