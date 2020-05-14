Introducing our Frontline Hero, Jonnel Thompson.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Jonnel was nominated by her mother who wrote:

“Jonnel is a dedicated respiratory therapist. She commutes a couple times each week back to PC. Her patients are the utmost important to her & she maintains a spirit of excellence in their care.”

Thanks Jonnell for helping your community, and, in the words of our sponsor — driving it to you.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile Ap and select Frontline Hero’s under contests.