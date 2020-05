Introducing our Frontline Hero, the Jackson County Dispatch Team.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

This is Chasity Kersey, Kristin Bagget, Teri Smith and Nikkie Finch. You may not know them, but if you’ve ever called 911 in Jackson County, these ladies are the voices you hear on the other end.

Thanks for all you do for the people of Jackson County!