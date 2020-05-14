Introducing our Frontline Hero, William Tate.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

This is William Tate, a corrections officer. His parents say that they love him and are proud of him. Not just for working his own shift, but also for volunteering to suit up in PPE and work a shift in the Covid ward to give the other officers a break.

Thanks for your hard work William.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile Ap and select Frontline Hero’s under contests.