Introducing our Frontline Hero, Don Owens.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Nominated by none other than Bay County sheriff Tommy Ford, Owens is a 20 year employee of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff writes: Don has worked diligently to make sure all areas are sanitized, to include door handles and light switches. He continued his normal job responsibilities while picking up the extra cleaning that is normally done by an inmate crew from the jail, helping protect first responders from possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Because of Don’s dedication and loyalty during his 20-year career, he is a valued member of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and truly a Frontline Hero!

Thanks Don for all you do!

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile app and select Frontline Heroes under contests.