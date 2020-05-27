Introducing our Frontline Hero, Ashley Rogers.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Ashley has been a C.N.A. for many years. We’re told she goes above and beyond to help those in need. She is a mother of 4 beautiful children and also has 3 children home schooling due to COVID-19. She takes pride in her job and life.

Great job Ashley! Thank you for serving the community.

