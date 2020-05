Introducing our Frontline Hero, Terri.

Terri is the produce manager at Publix on Panama City Beach and has been working hard to keep her produce section stocked with fresh produce during this time of increased grocery buying.

Great job Terri!

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile app and select Frontline Heroes under contests.