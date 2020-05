Introducing our Frontline Hero, the Panama City Dispatch Team.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

When you dial 911 in Panama City, these men and women are the ‘calm in the chaos’ of your emergency, guiding you through whatever the situation is.

Thank you for what you do for Panama City residents.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile app and select Frontline Heroes under contests.