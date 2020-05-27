Introducing our Frontline Hero, Michael Mears.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Michael is a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and we’re told he always goes beyond his duty to help people. He has been in law enforcement over 25 years and makes an effort to know the people of the county and to assist visitors while enjoying his job.

Great job Michael, thank you for serving the community.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile app and select Frontline Heroes under contests.