Frontline Hero
Introducing our Frontline Hero, Douglas Snake.

Doug is an elevator service technician. Lacey Beck says he’s been working since day one of the pandemic, even going to the nursing homes/residentials when other workers were scared to do so. Doing anything and everything to keep these people’s elevators running for the sick/elderly.
He’s always willing to lend a hand and goes above and beyond to take care of our community. He loves people and people love him!

Congratulations Douglas Snake and thanks for being a Frontline Hero.

