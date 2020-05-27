Introducing our Frontline Hero, Douglas Snake.

Doug is an elevator service technician. Lacey Beck says he’s been working since day one of the pandemic, even going to the nursing homes/residentials when other workers were scared to do so. Doing anything and everything to keep these people’s elevators running for the sick/elderly.

He’s always willing to lend a hand and goes above and beyond to take care of our community. He loves people and people love him!

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Congratulations Douglas Snake and thanks for being a Frontline Hero.

