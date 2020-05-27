Introducing our Frontline Hero, Rebekah Wishart.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Rebekah was nominated by her mother, Diane, who says her daughter has cried many tears about being unable to finish the school year with her kindergarten students. Despite this challenge, she has continued to work and educate her kids like so many other teachers, even holding a virtual kindergarten graduation.

To Rebekah, and all the other teachers out there, we salute you.

