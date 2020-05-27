Introducing our Frontline Hero, Amanda Powers and her coworkers at Gulf Coast Medical

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

As respiratory therapists, they are “in the face” first responders to this respiratory pandemic “Covid 19”. They also have to home school their children and keep their family safe as well as take all precautions to keep down the spread of the virus.

Amanda and her coworkers were nominated by her mom.

Thank ou for serving our community!

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile app and select Frontline Heroes under contests.