Introducing our Frontline Hero, James Hurley, Jr.

James is the city marshal in DeFuniak Springs. We’re told he takes time during his busy day and this crisis and quarantine to distribute food boxes with the matrix to those in need of assistance and grant a wish to a little boy on his birthday! Thank you for your service to our community chief Hurley!

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Congratulations chief Hurley and thanks for being a Frontline Hero.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile app and select Frontline Heroes under contests.