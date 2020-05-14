A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Officer Ryan, as the kids call him, is the Frontline Hero of St. Andrew school. Not only is he our daily defender, but he supports our children in various ways.

He teaches our students to take pride in our nation and the flag. He participates in their games at P.E. as well as being that counselor when no one else at St. Andrew will suffice. These are some of the ways that Officer Ryan shows that what he does is not just a job, it defines who he is.

Since the Covid-19 quarantine, Officer Ryan has been re-assigned to Breakfast Pointe Academy to watch over the ladies that are packing lunches for the district.

Mrs. St. Germain