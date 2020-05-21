Introducing our Frontline Hero, Ricki Sturgill.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Ricki is a Panama City local who works as a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator for Regional Utilities of Walton County. He works both outside and inside and is responsible for cleaning the waste water in the area.

His nominator Julie said, “Rickie Sturgill is my hero. People don’t notice what he does, but if he stopped they certainly would.

Congratulations Rickie and thanks for being a Frontline Hero.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile app and select Frontline Heroes under contests.