Frontline Hero

by: Jessica Ayers

Posted: / Updated:

Introducing our Frontline Hero, Becky Lee Ingram.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Her mom wrote:

My daughter became a Nurse the same year after I retired after 40 years of nursing. Her kindness and dedication during this crisis, embraces the calling of the front line hero.

Congratulations Becky and thanks for being a Frontline Hero.

