Introducing our Frontline Hero, the men and women of Chartwell’s K-12 food services and drivers from Bay District schools

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

These individuals are preparing and delivering meals to students’ homes during the pandemic crisis. Pictured is the team from Southport Elementary.

Congratulations everyone and thanks for being being a Frontline Hero.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile app and select Frontline Heroes under contests.