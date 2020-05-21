Introducing our Frontline Hero, Wayne T. Lipford.

Mr. Lipford’s Nomination reads:

Mr. Lipford is a faithFULL, dedicated worker. He has not missed a day of service since this started. He is the epitome of the postal slogan…Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds….and he always has a positive word! Thanks Mr. Lipford”

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Congratulations Mr. Lipford and thanks for being a Frontline Hero.

