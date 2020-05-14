Introducing our Frontline Hero, Matthew Barfield.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Matthew Barfield is the store manager at Ramesy’s Cash Saver in Blountstown. Matthew worked three weeks straight with no days off and 12 hour shifts to make sure his customers and the people of Blountstown had plenty of groceries and supplies.

His nominator says, “I have never seen someone work so hard and diligent for the people the way he has.”

Congratulations Matthew and thanks for being a Frontline Hero.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile Ap and select Frontline Hero’s under contests.