Introducing our Frontline Hero, Stephen Burdeshaw.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Stephen was nominated by Haley Jo who says, “Stephen works long hours in severe conditions to help restore and maintain power to his community as a lineman for West Florida Electric Cooperative.”

Thanks for helping keep the lights on Stephen.

