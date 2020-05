Introducing our Frontline Hero, Jesse Jones.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Jesse Jones is a hard-working, caring, and loving local paramedic. We are so grateful that he continues to be on the frontlines during these hard times and keeping us all safe.

Thank you for what you do for our community Jesse!

