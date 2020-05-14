Introducing our Frontline Hero, Christen Harris.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

She is a hero twice over to say the least. Christen is a CVICU nurse by night and a pandemic by day. She volunteered to work on the COVID unit at her hospital so that others who were high risk, pregnant, or had family at home would not be exposed.

She came from Crestview after Hurricane Michael to help those here in Bay County.

Thanks for your hard work Christen!

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile Ap and select Frontline Hero’s under contests.