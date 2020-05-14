LIVE NOW /
Introducing our Frontline Hero, David.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

David was nominated by his in-laws who say, “This is our son-in-law, David. He is a firefighter/EMT for the Lynn Haven Fire Department. He has to leave his wife and newborn baby to work and do his part during this pandemic. We are very proud of him.”

