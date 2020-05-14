Introducing our Frontline Hero, Don Nowell.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Don is the Senior Vice President of First Federal Bank of Florida in Marianna. He was nominated by Chipola Medical who needed help navigating the Small Business Administration’s loan process so they could continue to serve their community.

Don personally picked up the documents so that patient care wasn’t interpreted and worked around the clock, including weekends, to help out this business in need until they got their SBA Loan.

Great job Don and thanks for what you do for our community.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile Ap and select Frontline Hero’s under contests.