Celebrity birthdays for October 21st

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After weeks of searching, authorities located partial human remains in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, along with items that the FBI said belong to Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito.