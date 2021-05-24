Celebrity birthdays for May 24th

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Coronavirus Pandemic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Crime
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Deputies arrest three people after woman is caught flushing meth down toilet
Gallery
Top Stories
Florida State University selects new president
FHP: Suspect in hit-and-run said he drove away because he was scared
Sentencing date set for former Jackson County deputy
Volunteer needed to help “sit” and restore the bay scallops
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
CDC announces fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
Video
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida
Video
Florida lawmakers pass vaccine ‘passport’ ban
Watch Now
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Cold Case Files
13NOW Archives
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Homeschool Help
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 24, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Weather Forecast 5-23-21
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: May 21, 2021
Video
Tracking the Tropics: First tropical system of 2021 may form soon
Gallery
Morning Forecast: May 20, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: May 19, 2021
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
NFL Draft
Top Stories
NBA’s young superstars showing their time is now in playoffs
Top Stories
AP source: Rodgers doesn’t attend Packers’ 1st day of OTAs
Top Stories
Picture this: Lefty a major champion at 50, and wanting more
NFL will review Eugene Chung’s allegations of discrimination
Djokovic can’t hit US Open line judge — there won’t be any
Iceman shakes through head cold to show he’s IndyCar’s best
Features
Community Calendar
NFL Draft
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Celebrity birthdays for May 24th
Entertainment
Posted:
May 24, 2021 / 02:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 24, 2021 / 02:58 PM CDT
(Getty Images)
Here are your celebrity birthdays for May 24th!
Don't Miss
Does the Ford F-150 Lightning live up to the hype?
Video
Kitten stuck under car goes through car wash before being safely rescued
Mormon Church made large profit on GameStop and Tesla stock craze, security filings show
Tennessee husband, wife of 65 years die minutes apart holding hands
Video
Trio of high school girls fight fires for small volunteer fire department
Video
Video: Woman falls off ladder in snake attack as she trimmed hedges
Video
Queen Elizabeth’s 5-month-old puppy dies a month after husband’s passing