Celebrity birthdays for May 11th

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man facing felony charges for fraudulently approving building inspections in Lynn Haven after Hurricane Michael received strong support from two individuals who are now themselves facing felony charges.

Michael Gordon, 59, of Lynn Haven is charged with public order crimes and fraud. Investigators said Gordon ordered employees to inspect buildings even though they were not qualified to perform the inspections. According to an employee Gordon was doing this both in Lynn Haven and in Bay County when he worked as a building inspector for the Bay County Building Department.