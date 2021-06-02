Celebrity birthdays for June 2nd

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Coronavirus Pandemic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Crime
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Fort Walton Beach man stabbed at convenience store Tuesday night
Top Stories
Local running group gathers for Global Running Day
Video
Morning Forecast 6-2-21
Video
Walton County Attorney says it’s not a statutory requirement to spend 40% of TDC tax dollars
Video
A Springfield arrest leads to a bigger issue with overcrowding in the Bay County Jail
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Fauci’s emails reveal confusion over celebrity status: ‘Our society is really totally nuts’
Top Stories
Moderna officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine
Disney expects full Florida theme parks by end of 2021
CDC announces fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
Video
Watch Now
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
Cold Case Files
13NOW Archives
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Homeschool Help
Top Stories
Morning Forecast 6-2-21
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: What to expect from 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast 6-1-21
Video
Morning Forecast 5-31-21
Video
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast 5-29-21
Video
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast 5-28-21
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Reggie Bush among 1st-timers up for College Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy
Top Stories
4 minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances
Stevens replacing Ainge as team president in Celtics shakeup
AP Top 25 Podcast: Beware 2020 surprises heading into 2021
Zverev keeps it short, advances to 3rd round at French Open
Features
Community Calendar
NFL Draft
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Gulf Coast Jam Sweepstakes
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Celebrity birthdays for June 2nd
Entertainment
Posted:
Jun 2, 2021 / 10:48 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2021 / 10:48 AM CDT
(Getty Images)
Here are your celebrity birthdays for June 2nd!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Covey's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Chance's 3rd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Wishart's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Taylor's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Kelley's 3rd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Hicks 2nd Grade Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Amazon announces the date for Prime Day 2021
Video
Free samples return to Sam’s Club
California 17-year-old shoves bear to save her dogs, video shows
Video
New bride donates kidney to husband’s ex-wife just days after wedding
Gallery
Dr. Beach names top US beaches of 2021
RADAR data confirms: USS Omaha was surrounded by UFO swarm
Video
Why do cicadas explode? 10 fun facts about the species
Video