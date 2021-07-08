Celebrity birthdays for July 8th

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Gas prices expected to rise another 10-20 cents through August, says AAA
Video
Top Stories
Sen. Marco Rubio pays a visit to Eastern Shipbuilding
Video
SPECIAL REPORT: Life In the Fast Lane the story of Jim Burton Pt.2
Video
Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Video
Neighbors react to shooting in Panama City Beach
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Elsa weakening as it moves inland after Florida landfall, heading toward US east coast
Video
Top Stories
Elsa’s Path: Will it impact The Panhandle?
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Elsa emerges off coast of Cuba, back over water
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast for Independence Day Weekend
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Hunters find Elsa weaker, Florida remains in cone of uncertainty
Video
Elsa becomes season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Astros stars Correa, Altuve will not play in All-Star game
Top Stories
NFL and Twitter extend their partnership
Top Stories
No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both
Osaka says Djokovic, Michelle Obama, others reached out
The Latest: Pliskova to play Barty in Wimbledon final
Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Disney Cruise Line delays test sailing over COVID-19 results
Top Stories
Most Americans who refuse COVID vaccine are unlikely to change their minds, poll finds
Video
Features
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Gulf Coast Jam Sweepstakes
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Celebrity birthdays for July 8th
Entertainment
Posted:
Jul 8, 2021 / 10:10 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 10:10 AM CDT
(Getty Images)
Here are your celebrity birthdays for July 8th!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Stanford's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Smith's 3rd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Scott 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Newmans 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Myers 5th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Lewis Kindergarten Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Gas prices expected to rise another 10-20 cents through August, says AAA
Video
Sen. Marco Rubio pays a visit to Eastern Shipbuilding
Video
SPECIAL REPORT: Life In the Fast Lane the story of Jim Burton Pt.2
Video
Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Video
Neighbors react to shooting in Panama City Beach
Video
Panama City Weather 7-7-2021
Video
Double red flag violations can result in $500 fine without warning on all Bay County beaches
Video