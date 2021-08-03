Celebrity birthdays for August 3rd

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state employees, probe finds
Video
Top Stories
Pentagon lockdown lifted after active shooter incident
Video
Florida breaks another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Panama City Weather: 8/3/21 Morning Forecast
Video
Panama City Weather 8-2-2021
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
WATCH: Tropic Topics Week 8 – Hunting Hurricanes
Video
Top Stories
Weather Forecast 7-28-21
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Tropic Topics Week 7 – Current Conditions and Saharan Dust
Video
WATCH: Tropic Topics Week 6 – Tropical Quadrants
Video
Tracking the Tropics – from space: How do astronauts help monitor weather from 250 miles above Earth?
Video
Saharan dust helping to keep tropics quiet
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Jets lineman Cameron Clark in hospital with neck injury
Top Stories
World record may be broken in shot put on Day 12 of Olympics
Top Stories
Goodbye to greats: Scola, Gasols reach the end at Olympics
Panthers receiver carted off; player who hit him is cut
Cavaliers acquire point guard Ricky Rubio from Timberwolves
You again! Thompson-Herah speeds to 2nd Olympic sprint sweep
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Florida breaks another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Top Stories
One local leader speaking out on social media to urge people to get vaccinated
Video
More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise, Fauci says
Video
FDOH latest COVID-19 data shows Bay County positivity rate growing
Video
Disney will require employees to be fully vaccinated
Features
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Gulf Coast Jam Sweepstakes
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Celebrity birthdays for August 3rd
Entertainment
Posted:
Aug 3, 2021 / 01:17 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2021 / 01:17 PM CDT
Here are your celebrity birthdays for August 3rd!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Massinger's 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Sansbury's 6th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Overway's 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Gross Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Ferrell's 4th Grade Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state employees, probe finds
Video
Pentagon lockdown lifted after active shooter incident
Video
Florida breaks another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Panama City Weather: 8/3/21 Morning Forecast
Video
Panama City Weather 8-2-2021
Video
Jackson County School Board members implement new dress code
Video
Jackson County School District teachers prepare for students to return
Video