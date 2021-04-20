Celebrity birthdays for April 20

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Steinman, the Grammy-winning composer who wrote Meat Loaf's best-selling “Bat Out Of Hell" debut album as well as hits for Celine Dion, Air Supply and Bonnie Tyler, has died, his brother said. He was 73.

Bill Steinman told The Associated Press that his brother died Monday from kidney failure and was ill for some time. He said Jim Steinman died in Connecticut near his home in Ridgefield.