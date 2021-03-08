Birthdays for March 8th

NEW YORK (AP) — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” are among the nominees for the top honor of the 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer.

The Producers Guild announced ten nominees for its best-picture award on Monday. The other nominees are: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” “Mank,” “Minari," “One Night in Miami...” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”