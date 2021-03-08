Birthdays for March 8th

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Military
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can gather indoors without masks
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, March 5th
Florida House seeks COVID lawsuit protection for businesses
Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, March 4th
WATCH: Bay Health Department talks vaccines
Video
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Top Stories
‘The single largest cold stunning event, ever’: Sea Turtle, Inc. now caring for over 4,500 sea turtles
Video
Top Stories
What went wrong with the energy grid in Texas?
Video
Top Stories
Many areas in Panama City Beach damaged after likely tornado sweeps through
Video
Photo Gallery: Severe weather causes damage in Panama City Beach
Gallery
Severe weather causes damage at Frank Brown Park
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Stanford climbs to No. 2 in women’s AP Top 25 behind UConn
Top Stories
Djokovic breaks Federer’s record for most weeks as ATP No. 1
Top Stories
Gonzaga remains No. 1, Baylor back to No. 2 in AP Top 25
Judge tosses suit over ‘race-norming’ in NFL dementia tests
Game on: NWHL to complete virus-disrupted playoffs in Boston
NBA: Nobody tested positive for COVID-19 at All-Star Game
Features
Black History Month
Buy the Entertainment Card
Community Calendar
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Wheels N Water Tickets
Weather Pic of the Day
Remarkable Woman 2020-2021
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays for March 8th
Entertainment
Posted:
Mar 8, 2021 / 10:21 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 8, 2021 / 10:21 AM CST
(Getty Images)
Here are your birthdays for March 8th!
Don't Miss
Burger King tweets, ‘Women belong in the kitchen’ on International Women’s Day
‘She was so little:’ Mom delivers premature ‘miracle’ baby in car during Texas storm
Video
Woman helps neighbors stay warm during deadly cold
Video
Boyhood home of Malcolm X gets historic designation in Boston
TCM to show series of controversial, racially insensitive films as part of new series
Bowl bought for $35 at yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
Dr. Seuss books going for exorbitant prices on Amazon
Video