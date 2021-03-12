Birthdays for March 12th

NEW YORK (AP) — Pedro Almodóvar exposed all his vulnerability in the semi-autobiographical film “Pain and Glory.” Now he returns his focus to women not only with the short film “The Human Voice”, an Oscar hopeful that arrives this week in the United States, but with an upcoming movie that reunites him with his muse Penélope Cruz.

“Madres paralelas” (“Parallel Mothers”) will begin production on March 21 in Madrid “if the virus does not interfere,” said the Spanish director, who took advantage of the confinement and wrote the script after his plans to shoot for the first time in the U.S. were thwarted by the pandemic last year.