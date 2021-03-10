Birthdays for March 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — As Prince Harry and Meghan’s TV interview reverberates internationally, it’s left the more than 17 million viewers who tuned in grappling with the couple’s claims of racism and lack of support that the Duchess of Sussex says drove her to thoughts of suicide.

But for many Black women worldwide, the headlines and social media discussions were painfully familiar. With social media conversations questioning whether racism affected treatment of Meghan by the British press and royal family, many Black women say it is yet another example of a Black woman’s experiences with racism being disregarded through denials and gaslighting.