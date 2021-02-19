Birthdays for Feb. 19

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation reporter Gene Kang stopped by NASA's Jet Propulsion lab as the agency celebrated a successful rover launch years in the making.

“Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars ready to begin seeking the signs of past life.”

Cheers from Mission Control in Cape Canaveral, Florida as NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars Thursday afternoon were heard around the world.

Mission Control: “Perseverance is continuing to transmit…”

That transmittal included Perseverance’s first image from the surface of Mars.