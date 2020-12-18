BIKER DAD: Reality star bike builders “Orange County Choppers” hit the road, moving to Florida

UPDATE: We just got this further statement from Paul Sr.. It appears that the show will indeed be shot in Florida, “Paul SR and the Orange County Choppers cast and crew are excited about moving their world class headquarters to the St Pete/Clearwater area in spring 2021. “



CLEARWATER, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — They are known as much for their antics, family feuds, and memes on social media as they are for their wild choppers. There have been a lot of changes at Orange County Choppers over the years but their latest move might be one of the biggest.

Paul Tuetul Sr., the patriarch of the family and motorcycle mogul, made a mysterious post about the move on his Facebook page. So, the Biker Dad blog checked out what it is all about.

The post simply shows a map of Florida, saying, “OCC – The next chapter… The future never looked so bright!” We wanted to know exactly what that means and sent an email to the folks at OCC. They in fact confirmed Sr. and the crew are moving to the Sunshine State. They are currently based in New York State, and with the blistering winter storm slamming the Northeast this week, seems like a smart move for a company that makes and sells motorcycles. Paul Sr. replied to our emailed questions, “we are moving to St Pete/Clearwater area, the property next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson (in Clearwater) ..the target opening date is Spring 2021.” Ironically, that’s in Pinellas County, not Orange County which isn’t too far away.

Yes, that response does leave a lot of unanswered questions, like will new episodes of the reality show be shot there? The Biker Dad blog has requested an interview with Sr. Hopefully that will happen soon and will get all of our questions answer. Until then, welcome to the south and the sunshine OCC!

Paul Teutel Sr., left, and his son Mikey Teutel of the Orange County Choppers look over the engine compartment of the Lincoln Mark LT truck at the Dearborn Assembly Plant in Dearborn, Mich., Monday, Dec. 13, 2004. Even before customers get a chance to drive Lincoln’s new full-size pickup, they’ll get an idea of what the vehicle might look like on two wheels. Lincoln, Ford Motor Co.’s luxury brand, has hired the custom motorcycle builders to create a unique bike inspired by the all-new truck. Lincoln will use the bike at auto shows and other events next year to promote the truck, which is scheduled to reach showrooms in February. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Paul Teutul Sr., left, and his son Paul Michael, right, of Orange County Choppers prepare to lead IRL drivers around the track during the opening lap of the Bombardier Learjet 500 race, Saturday, June, 11, 2005, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

COURTESY: AB3VISUALS

COURTESY: AB3VISUALS

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: