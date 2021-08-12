AEG Presents to require COVID-19 vaccines for concertgoers

FILE – In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Tame Impala performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals. The company said in a news release, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals.

The vaccine requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1, the company said in a news release on Thursday. The decision comes as coronavirus cases are surging throughout the United States.

AEG is either an owner or a partner in Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel in New York, The Roxy in Los Angeles, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

The company said the policy would also apply to event staff and anyone who enters their venues or festivals. Leading up to Oct. 1, AEG said it would implement a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of a show date.

Jay Marciano, chief operating officer and chairman, cited the delta variant and vaccine hesitancy as reasons for the policy.

“We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers,” Marciano said.