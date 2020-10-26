Tony Award nominee speaks about his work and roots in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2020 Tony Awards ceremony has been postponed, but the nominations are in.

Of these, one of Panama City’s own Matthew Lopez has received 11 nominations for his play The Inheritance, a six-hour epic.

The Gulf Coast State College alumni won the Laurence Olivier Award when The Inheritance premiered in London and has been hailed as “perhaps the most important American play of this century,” by The Telegraph.

Lopez spoke with News 13 about his inspiration behind the play, his roots in GCSC’s drama program and his experience growing up in Bay County.