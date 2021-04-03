Underwater Easter celebration held in St. Andrews State Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Dive Club held their 6th annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

“It was our sixth annual Easter egg hunt,” Charles Cromer, the president of PC Dive Club, said. “Every year we come out here, we hide some eggs underneath the waters of St. Andrews State Park, normally around the jetties area.”

Dozens of divers of all ages had a fun Easter adventure in the Gulf.

Scuba divers and snorkelers braved the cold Gulf waters eager to find colorful rocks painted like Easter eggs hidden in the water.

“I swam straight across to be very competitive and get across the rocks to where the big stuff was so I could leave all the rocks for the little kids in the kiddie pool,” Carla Yates, a PCDC member, said. “[I] swam up the rock side, averaged about 15 to 30 feet, and I was able to collect 10 eggs.”

The event helped support the Gulf World Marine Institute’s Turtle Rescue. Guests were also invited to donate to the organization.

Haley Wright was one of the lucky divers, who spotted some of the bright-colored rocks, along with other friends in the Gulf.

“I saw some jellyfish, some squid and stuff like that,” Wright said. “And that’s really what it’s about for me, is getting to go see the animals, so that was the best part.”

Divers say although the weather is beautiful on land, it is still Spring, and the water is still chilly.

“It was cold, so a lot of people didn’t necessarily want to come out in the cold and the wind, but we had 42 brave individuals hit the water,” Cromer said.

Prizes were given out to divers who found the most eggs, along with the best costume and most trash collected.

After the event, guests were treated to a crawfish boil and community time.

“We’re having a fun time doing it, and doing it for a good cause,” Cromer said.