Jackson County students enjoy the first Easter egg drop from Sheriff’s helicopter

MARIANNA Fla. (WMBB) — Easter came a few days early for the students in Jackson County.

Friday morning, Jackson County Sheriff, Donnie Edenfield, dressed up as the Easter bunny and dropped colorful eggs from a helicopter for kids to collect.

This is not your typical egg hunt. First-grader Bailey Flowers said she has never seen anything like this before.

“We got to see the Easter bunny drop the eggs and then we could go get some,” Flowers said.

The excitement when the Easter bunny flew in was sky-high. Fifth-grader, Mavry Mitchell, said the eggs looked awesome falling from the sky.

“I really liked seeing the eggs drop because it was just really cool and it looked like a rainbow coming down from the sky,” Mitchell said.

Sheriff Edenfield dropped around four thousand eggs for the students at Marianna K-8, and even more at other elementary schools across the county. Superintendent Steve Benton said this was the first time the district has done this and it came at the perfect time.

“Aw, this is wonderful,” Benton said. “They’ve been locked up because of covid for so long and they didn’t get an egg hunt last year so this year they are having a blast.”

For the students, watching the eggs drop wasn’t even the best part. Starting with kindergarten and ending with fifth grade, the kids each then got to pick a few eggs from the field. Each egg was filled with a prize or candy.

Smiles lit up the kid’s faces as they hunted for the best prize. Some kids even say they are already excited to do this again next year.

“It’s just really fun to get out of school and get some candy from eggs and seeing it is really cool too,” Mitchell said.