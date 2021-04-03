Easter egg hunt held in Lynn Haven

Easter in the Panhandle

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – An Easter egg hunt hosted by the City of Lynn Haven was held this morning at A.L. Kinsaul Park.

The hunt was open to children of all ages, and over 3,000 eggs were hidden around the park for the kids to find.

Parents and children lined up, then an accidental false start meant excitement and chaos ensued.

“It was really exciting,” said City of Lynn Haven Marketing and Communications Specialist, Ashlyn Alsobrooks. “The ‘beautiful chaos’ was the perfect way to put it. Everyone’s having a good time.”

Food trucks and games were set up, along with a candy station to give treats to those who didn’t have a chance to take part in the egg hunt.

The Easter Bunny also made a special appearance, and there was a line to the road with kids excited to take a picture.

“There’s laughter, and there’s a few cries with the Easter Bunny,” Alsobrooks said. “But I think that really makes a good photo!”

Alsobrooks said the city plans to double the amount of eggs for the hunt next year.

