Annual canine Easter egg hunt helps raise money for non-profit

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Dog owners and their furry friends gathered at Grand Boulevard in Sandestin on Thursday for the sixth annual Doggie Eggstravaganza.

The event offered attendees snacks, drinks, live music, a silent auction, raffles, and more.

Hosted by Dog-Harmony, a local non-profit dedicated to the education and training of dogs. The event was free to attend but donations were encouraged.

Dog-Harmony founder Nancy Bown said the fundraising event also helps bring light to the careful training needed for proper pet ownership.

“Training is so important when you get a dog. You make a commitment, you need to not only train but how you train. Let’s quit using these shock, prong, choke chains and use more positive reinforcement. Make the dogs members of society so they can attend events like this, be happy, and be part of the community,” explained Bown. “The donations will go to our education programs, a lot of bite prevention with children, responsible pet ownership. We have complimentary training for dogs that are at risk of being surrendered to the shelter. So all of that goes to help the trainers and support all of our other programs.”

She also noted how thankful they were to have the event as last year’s Eggstravaganza had to be canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.